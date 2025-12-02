Williams agreed to a three-year contract with the Mets on Monday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Williams will remain in New York but is headed to Queens following Monday's signing. The 31-year-old had his fair share of struggles with the Yankees during the 2025 campaign, ending the year with four blown saves in 22 chances and ultimately losing his grip on the closer's role. He finished the regular season with a 4.79 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with a 90:25 K:BB across 62.0 frames. Williams will receive a fresh start with the Mets on a deal that will guarantee him more than $50 million, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.com.