Mets' Devin Williams: Notches 15th save

Williams recorded his 15th save of the season in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Atlanta, giving up a hit and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Airbender needed 18 pitches (12 strikes) to protect a 3-2 lead, giving up a two-out single to Mauricio Dubon before fanning Austin Riley to end the matinee. Williams has had a bumpy first season with the Mets, and since the beginning of June he's produced a 2.70 ERA and 20:6 K:BB over 16.2 innings, but his 1.56 WHIP and contributed to blowing two of his nine save chances during that span.