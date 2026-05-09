Mets' Devin Williams: Picks up win against Arizona
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (2-1) picked up the win Friday against the Diamondbacks, recording one strikeout in a hitless and scoreless ninth inning.
With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth, Williams came on and got Lourdes Gurriel and Gabriel Moreno to ground out before striking out Jose Fernandez to send it to a 10th inning. After the Mets plated two in the top half of the frame, Tobias Myers came on and picked up the save. After a tumultuous middle of April in which he allowed eight runs across four straight appearances, Williams has six consecutive scoreless outings spanning 5.2 innings. On the year, Williams has a 5.68 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB across 12.2 innings. He's 5-for-6 in save chances.
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