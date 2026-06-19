Mets' Devin Williams: Records 11th save

Williams earned the save Thursday against the Phillies, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one over one inning.

Williams was called upon to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning and ultimately got the job done despite some late traffic. The right-hander allowed a run on a Justin Crawford RBI single and put additional runners on base, but he avoided a bigger rally and secured his 11th save of the season. While the overall numbers remain underwhelming Williams has pitched much better of late, posting scoreless outings in 16 of his last 18 appearances. He now owns a 5.18 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 38:15 K:BB across 24.1 innings on the year.