Smith walked one and struck out one in one-third of an inning Friday to pick up his fourth hold of the season in an extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

With a runner on second and two outs in the sixth inning, Smith relieved David Peterson and issued a free pass to Matt Davidson before fanning Christian Walker. Smith has already tied his career high in holds, and he's been a valuable middle-relief arm so far for the 11-4 Mets with a 0.00 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB through seven appearances and seven innings.