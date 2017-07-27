Smith was traded to the Mets on Thursday in exchange for Lucas Duda, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Although Smith isn't the most high-profile prospect in the Rays' system, many teams have been interested in him thanks to the high-octane fastball and above-average breaking ball he flashes as a reliever. He strikes out batters at a solid rate, and he even managed to make a brief appearance at the Triple-A level this season. Smith is already 23 years old, but he likely needs a bit more seasoning in the upper levels of the minor leagues before appearing out of the Mets' bullpen.