Smith has a 0.00 ERA and 5:1 K:BB through 4.2 Grapefruit League innings and will be part of the Mets' Opening Day bullpen, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old right-hander has been a dependable arm for New York the last two seasons, posting a 3.78 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 113:44 K:BB over 102.1 innings with seven wins and 26 holds. Smith should be part of the middle-innings bridge to closer Edwin Diaz.