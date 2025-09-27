The Mets are expected to promote Ross from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Ross quickly ascended through the Mets' farm system after beginning the year at High-A Brooklyn, and he's turned in a 1.45 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over 31 innings since reaching Triple-A. The 25-year-old righty will now get his first look in the majors with the Mets fighting for a postseason spot, though he'll likely be limited to middle-relief work to begin his MLB career.