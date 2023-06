Uceta (ankle) underwent surgery Friday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Uceta injured his knee just as he was nearing the end of his recovery from a left ankle sprain. He's been on the shelf since late April and now his absence will be extended at least another eight weeks. The Mets could soon transfer him from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL to free up a 40-man roster spot.