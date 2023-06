Hernandez (shoulder) was removed from a June 4 rehab appearance with Single-A St. Lucie due to side discomfort, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez has been out all season with a shoulder injury, and while he appears to be over that issue, he now has a new issue to deal with. The pitcher was able to throw off flat ground Wednesday, but a timetable for his return to game action is unclear.