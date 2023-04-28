Alvarez exited Thursday's game against the Nationals after being hit in the head by two swings, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.
Alvarez exited the game in the ninth inning, though manager Buck Showalter said he checked out okay after the game. Alvarez's availability for Friday's game against Atlanta is currently unclear. Prior to departing, he went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.
