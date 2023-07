Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's 9-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Alvarez has homered in four of his last five games, giving him 16 long balls on the year. He's also collected seven RBI in that span. The catcher's up to a .227/.285/.505 slash line with 33 RBI and 28 runs scored through 213 plate appearances. He should continue to see steady playing time as long as he's squaring up the ball well.