Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Alvarez went deep four times over 24 games in June, but he already has three homers across four contests in July. His blast Wednesday came in the ninth inning to tie the game at 1-1. The catcher is up to 15 homers, 30 RBI, 27 runs scored and a .221/.276/.487 slash line through 62 contests. His playing time should stay steady as long as his bat is warm.