Alvarez was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse by the Mets on Friday.
With Omar Narvaez (calf) expected to be sidelined until June, Alvarez will get a long look with the big club, likely sharing catching duties with Tomas Nido while also drawing some starts in the designated hitter spot. The 21-year-old's upside alone warrants a pick-up in fantasy leagues where he is available, although keep in mind he might only be eligible at DH initially. Alvarez posted an .885 OPS with 27 home runs in 112 games last season in the minors and added another homer during his brief time in the majors. He had already popped two homers through four games this year with Syracuse prior to his promotion.
