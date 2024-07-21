Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Alvarez has gone 1-for-7 with a walk and an RBI to begin the second half, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's matchup in Miami. Luis Torrens will step in behind the plate to catch for rookie righty Christian Scott.
