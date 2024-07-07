Alvarez (elbow) will start at catcher and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Alvarez was held out for Saturday's 5-2 win after he was struck in the left elbow by a fastball in Friday's 14-2 loss in the series opener, but the day off was apparently all the young catcher needed to overcome the soreness he had been experiencing. Since returning from the injured list June 11, Alvarez has slashed .338/.413/.600 with three home runs, 15 RBI and eight runs.