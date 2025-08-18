Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said after Sunday's 7-3 win over the Mariners that Alvarez would return to New York on Monday to undergo an MRI on his jammed right thumb, the Associated Press reports. "Right now, we don't know what we're dealing with," Mendoza said of Alvarez's injury.

Alvarez went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI before exiting in the eighth inning, after he had initially stayed in the game upon jamming the thumb on a head-first slide into second base on his seventh-inning double. The Mets are off Monday, so the team will likely wait for the results on Alvarez's MRI to become available before determining if he'll meet back up with the team in Washington on Tuesday for the start of a three-game set with the Nationals. Luis Torrens would be in line to take over as the Mets' No. 1 catcher if Alvarez requires a stint on the injured list.