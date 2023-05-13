Alvarez will sit Saturday against the Nationals.
With Tomas Nido (eye) joining Omar Narvaez (calf) on the injured list this week, Alvarez has handled a heavy workload behind the plate, starting six consecutive games. Michael Perez will take over Saturday.
