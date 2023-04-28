Alvarez (head) is starting at catcher and batting ninth Friday versus Atlanta, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Alvarez was lifted from Thursday's series finale against the Nationals after getting hit in the head by a couple of swings, but he checked out fine after the game and will make a second straight start behind the plate for the Mets. Thomas Nido is on the bench.
More News
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Exits as precaution•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Starting at catcher Thursday•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Gets another start at catcher•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Slugs first homer of season•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Out of starting lineup Thursday•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Starting at catcher Saturday•