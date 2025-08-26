Alvarez (thumb) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Alvarez took batting practice on the field Tuesday and insisted afterward that he feels no pain in his right thumb despite being diagnosed with a UCL sprain. He will be eligible for activation from the 10-day injured list Thursday, but the Mets could wait until rosters expand on Sept. 1 to return their starting catcher to the active roster.