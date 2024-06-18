Lindor went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored in Monday's win over Texas.

Lindor wasted no time making an impact Monday; through two innings, he was 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. He singled and scored again in the fourth inning before capping off his big day with an RBI double in the fifth. It was Lindor's third four-hit game of the year and first since May 30. Over his last 24 games, he's gone 33-for-98 (.337) with 15 extra-base hits and 18 runs scored. His season slash line is up to .242/.313/.432 through 319 plate appearances.