Lindor went 3-for-6 with two home runs and five RBI in Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Yankees.

For the second time in three games, Lindor crushed multiple homers. His outburst Wednesday was the driving force in the Mets' blowout win. The shortstop has done it all in July, batting .308 (24-for-78) with eight homers, 20 RBI, 15 runs scored and five stolen bases over 20 contests this month. The surge has him up to a .259/.338/.479 slash line with 21 homers, 60 RBI, 68 runs scored and 20 steals in 101 games this year. Lindor is the second member of the 20-20 club this year, joining Shohei Ohtani.