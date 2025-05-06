Lindor went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

This was Lindor's second three-RBI effort over the last three games. The shortstop provided important insurance runs when he went deep in the seventh-inning Monday, as the Diamondbacks rallied for three runs in the eighth but fell short of tying the game. Lindor is batting .289 with an .830 OPS, seven homers, three stolen bases, 22 RBI and 23 runs scored across 35 contests. He has hit safely in eight of the last 10 games, going 11-for-41 (.268) with three extra-base hits and eight RBI in that span.