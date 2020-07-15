site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Gordon Beckham: Absent from camp
Beckham hasn't been in camp for the past two days, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
A reason for Beckham's absence hasn't been given. His absence isn't likely to be a significant one for the Mets, as he's not expected to fill anything more than a depth role this season.
