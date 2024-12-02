The Mets re-signed Hartwig to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Hartwig was recently non-tendered by the Mets but winds up remaining in the organization. Slated to turn 27 later this month, Hartwig missed a large portion of the 2024 season due to left meniscus surgery, although he returned late in the year. The righty reliever made 28 appearances for the Mets in 2023, collecting a 4.84 ERA and 30:15 K:BB over 35.1 frames.