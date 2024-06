Hartwig underwent surgery Friday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee and will be out six to eight weeks, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Hartwig made four appearances for the Mets this season but has spent most of his time at Triple-A Syracuse, where he's logged a 2.31 ERA across 23.1 innings. He'll be sidelined until at least August as he recovers from the torn meniscus.