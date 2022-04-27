Davis was removed from Wednesday's game against the Cardinals after he was struck by a pitch near in his left ankle during his eighth-inning plate appearance, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts prior to his departure.

Davis attempted to take his base after being drilled in the ankle, but he couldn't limp to first base before requiring assistance off the field from a trainer and manager Buck Showalter. The Mets will provide an updated diagnosis for Davis after the game, but it wouldn't be a major surprise if he's sidelined for at least a few days.