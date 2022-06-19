Davis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Davis started in each of the Mets' last three games and went 3-for-11 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI, but he still may have a tough time finding consistent at-bats against right-handed pitching. With manager Buck Showalter electing to open up more frequent starts for Luis Guillorme in the infield, the Mets look content to rotate a number of players at designated hitter rather than relying on Davis as the primary option at that position.