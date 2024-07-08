Martinez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
The Mets are concluding their four-game series with the Pirates with a Monday contest that begins at 12:35 p.m. ET, so Martinez looks to be on the bench in what looks to be little more than a veteran's maintenance day. Francisco Alvarez will get a day off behind the dish and will occupy Martinez's usual spot in the lineup at designated hitter.
