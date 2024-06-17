Martinez went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Padres.

The veteran DH was a key part of the Mets' 11-run eruption Sunday, and Martinez enjoyed a huge weekend overall against San Diego -- he went 6-for-9 at the plate with two doubles, two homers, six RBI and nine runs, and he reached base in 10 straight plate appearances during the three-game set. The 36-year-old is slashing .293/.363/.518 on the season with eight home runs and 27 RBI in 44 contests.