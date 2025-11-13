McNeil's agent, Garrett Parcell, has revealed that his client underwent thoracic outlet surgery shortly after the conclusion of the regular season, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Parcell said that McNeil already has good range of motion and is expected to participate fully in spring training. Thoracic outlet surgery is a much more serious operation for pitchers, but Parcell did note that the issue caused McNeil discomfort with his swing late in the season. McNeil had a .514 OPS in September after posting an OPS no lower than .742 in any other month. The 33-year-old is tentatively projected to open the 2026 season as the Mets' second baseman, though he offers the versatility to play other positions, if needed.