Athletics' Jeff McNeil: Heading to bench vs. lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McNeil is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
McNeil went 1-for-7 with a walk, a stolen base and a run while starting the first two games of the season, but he'll hit the bench Sunday with Toronto sending out lefty Eric Lauer. Darell Hernaiz will instead start at the keystone in the series finale.
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