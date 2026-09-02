McNeil went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a hit-by-pitch in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Rangers.

McNeil blasted a two-run homer in the ninth inning, though the Athletics were unable to mount a full comeback. The veteran has been swinging a hot bat for an extended stretch, slashing .346/.372/.500 with four homers, 23 RBI, 17 runs and six stolen bases in 37 games since the All-Star break. On the year, McNeil is hitting .266/.316/.367 with seven homers, 49 RBI, 40 runs and seven stolen bases in 122 contests.