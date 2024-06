The Mets designated Hudson for assignment Monday.

As expected, Hudson's stay with the Mets only lasted through the weekend while No. 2 catcher Luis Torrens (personal) was away from the team while on the paternity list. Torrens has since linked back up with the team and will be available Tuesday for the start of the two-game series against the Yankees, leaving no need for the Mets to carry Hudson as a third catcher.