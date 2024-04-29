The Mets promoted Tong from Single-A St. Lucie to High-A Brooklyn on Monday.

Tong had been an early standout in the Florida State League, striking out an incredible 36 batters over 18.2 scoreless innings while letting up just seven hits and five walks. A seventh-round pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, Tong didn't enter the 2024 season with much fanfare, but his exceptional start to the campaign with St. Lucie suddenly makes him a pitching prospect worth tracking in the Mets organization as he moves on to a higher level.