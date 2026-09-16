Pintaro (2-2) took the loss after allowing three runs, two earned, on two hits and a walk while striking out two over one inning in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Orioles.

Pintaro entered the game in the 11th inning in a 4-4 tie and appeared close to escaping the inning after striking out Pete Alonso for the second out. However, Coby Mayo drove an 0-2 pitch to deep center, where A.J. Ewing crashed into the wall trying to catch it, and the ball rolled away, allowing the 24-year-old third baseman to circle the bases for a three-run inside-the-park homer. Pintaro has given up five runs (four earned) across six outings and seven innings in September, and while he should continue to see opportunities out of the bullpen, he's not likely to pitch in many high-leverage situations going forward.