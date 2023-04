Butto was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse by the Mets on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Butto pitched well on Sunday while allowing just a run against the Athletics over five innings, but he's sent down to provide a fresh arm in the bullpen. Edwin Uceta takes his place on the roster. Butto will likely be an up-and-down option for the Mets throughout the 2023 campaign.