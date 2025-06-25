Mets' Jose Castillo: Booted from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets designated Castillo for assignment Wednesday.
Castillo yielded just one unearned run over his first eight appearances for the Mets, but he was tagged for four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk over his last 2.2 innings. The lefty reliever will now go through the waivers process.
