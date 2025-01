Siri agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Mets on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Acquired from Tampa Bay early in the offseason, Siri's glove is likely to earn him regular playing time in the Mets' outfield in 2025. That being said, it will be hard for fantasy managers to trust him after he hit just .187 with a 37.9 percent strikeout rate over 402 at-bats last season.