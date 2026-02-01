Siri agreed to a minor-league contract with the Angels on Sunday, which includes an invite to big-league spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The 30-year-old outfielder went (2-for-32) in 16 appearances for the Mets last year and spent most of the season on the injured list recovering from a fractured tibia. Siri clubbed 43 homers in 231 games for Tampa Bay across the 2023 and 2024 campaigns, but he batted just .203 during that stretch and has yet to illustrate that he can consistently hit MLB-level pitching.