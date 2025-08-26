Siri (tibia) is expected to report to Single-A St. Lucie on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Siri has been stuck on the injured list since April 17 while recovering from a fractured left tibia and will likely require an extended rehab assignment before the Mets activate him. Prior to landing on the shelf, Siri had been operating in a timeshare with Tyrone Taylor in center field, but the Mets have since acquired Cedric Mullins to take over as the top option at the position. As right-handed hitters who provide more value on defense than with the bat, Siri and Taylor are somewhat redundant as platoon partners for the left-handed-hitting Mullins, so the Mets likely won't be in much of a rush to clear room for Siri on the 40-man roster.