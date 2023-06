Walker was removed from Wednesday's game against the Astros due to an apparent left leg injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Walker was struck by a Jeremy Pena comebacker while making a relief appearance in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday afternoon at Minute Maid Park. He had a noticeable limp as he made his way into the Mets' dugout but ultimately walked off under his own power. Consider him day-to-day for now.