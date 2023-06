The Mets optioned Walker to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Walker has been stellar in Triple-A but has yet to translate his success into the majors. He holds a 7.50 ERA and 2.00 WHIP through six appearances out of the bullpen and will now head back to Syracuse in order to return to form. T.J. McFarland was selected from Triple-A in a corresponding move to take Walker's place.