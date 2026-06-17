Mets' Justin Armbruester: Activated, sent to Double-A

Triple-A Syracuse activated Armbruester (lat) from its 7-day injured list and assigned him to Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday.

Selected by the Mets over the winter in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft, Armbruester had spent all season on Syracuse's IL while recovering from lat surgery. He could eventually join the Mets' top affiliate, but he'll first get an extended look out of the bullpen at the Double-A level. Prior to being activated, Armbruester made nine rehab appearances between Single-A St. Lucie and High-A Brooklyn, logging a 1.86 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB across 9.2 innings.