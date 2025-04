Armbruester underwent right lat surgery Friday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The Orioles have not provided a timetable for the right-hander, but it's possible the surgery ends his 2025 season. Armbruester moved to the bullpen at Triple-A Norfolk this season and had allowed two unearned runs with a 7:3 K:BB over 5.2 frames.