Verlander allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Saturday.

Verlander left the game in line for the loss before the Mets rallied to tie the game in the sixth inning. This is the second time in five starts that Verlander's allowed six runs but he's also had a pair of very good starts and one average one after missing the first month-plus of the season with a shoulder strain. The 40-year-old is at a 4.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB across 30 innings. He's lined up for a home start versus the Blue Jays.