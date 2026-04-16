Manager A.J. Hinch said Thursday that Verlander's recovery from hip inflammation is "going a little slower than I think he anticipated or we anticipated," Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

"I think he's doing OK," Hinch continued. "I don't think he's necessarily taking a step forward, and he hasn't taken a step back. He had a bullpen yesterday that went OK. ... We're going to take it day by day." It sounds like Verlander is still dealing with discomfort in the left hip. He's made one start this season, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks with just one strikeout across 3.2 innings against the Diamondbacks on March 30. Keider Montero will continue to remain in the rotation for the time being.