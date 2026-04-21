Tigers' Justin Verlander: Another bullpen on tap
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Verlander (hip) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Manager A.J. Hinch said last week that Verlander's recovery from hip inflammation "going a little slower than anticipated", but the 42-year-old continues to throw bullpen sessions. Verlander hasn't suffered a setback to this point, but it doesn't appear he'll be rejoining Detroit's rotation in the immediate future.
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