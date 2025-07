The Mets selected Herget's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

Herget linked up with the Mets on a minor-league deal after electing free agency Sunday, and he'll now grab a spot in the big-league bullpen, replacing Brandon Waddell. Herget has given up one run in three major-league innings this season and carries a 3.26 ERA through 30.1 frames in Triple-A.