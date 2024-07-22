The Mets are expecting to get about five innings and 85 pitches out of Senga (shoulder/triceps) in his season debut, which is scheduled for Friday against Atlanta, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

"Everything [for Senga] is trending in the right direction," manager Carlos Mendoza said after Sunday's loss to the Marlins. The right-hander built up to 79 pitches in his last rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Syracuse, so that 85-pitch workload may even be a conservative estimate. Senga has missed the entire season so far due to arm issues that first cropped up in late February, and he'll throw one more bullpen session Tuesday to get checked out before the Mets lock him in for Friday's start.